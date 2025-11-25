United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $486.20 and last traded at $485.77, with a volume of 294708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $477.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.43.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.33, for a total value of $1,901,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $61,792.90. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,094,337.56. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 523,935 shares of company stock valued at $226,780,697 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.