HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.730-0.810 EPS.

HP Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 22,217,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263,132. HP has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $43,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in HP by 17.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

