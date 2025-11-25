Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 2,762,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,097,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SERV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $723.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%. Serve Robotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 164,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $1,701,712.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,434,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,240.66. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Armenta sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $457,444.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 560,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,544.84. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 458,709 shares of company stock worth $5,301,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,840,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 521,945 shares during the period.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

