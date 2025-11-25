CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 705105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGON

CG Oncology Trading Up 4.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.32.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CG Oncology news, Director James Mulay sold 27,015 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $851,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 1,515,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,515,151 shares in the company, valued at $49,999,983. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 175,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CG Oncology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CG Oncology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.