Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Chairman Sells 43,597 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $3,043,070.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,079. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,170. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $254,948,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $224,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,839,000 after buying an additional 3,230,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

