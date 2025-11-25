Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 100,000 Shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $5,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,100,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,082.12. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Rupert Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 168,756 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $11,132,833.32.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,202. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FOX by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FOX by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 336.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 792.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,448,000 after buying an additional 2,827,768 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

