NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.010-2.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.750-8.050 EPS.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,136. NetApp has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,732. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

