Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Issues Earnings Results

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 13.49%.
Senstar Technologies Stock Up 0.9%
NASDAQ:SNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 79,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,263. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senstar Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senstar Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of Senstar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.
Senstar Technologies Company Profile
Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.
