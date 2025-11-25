BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%.

BBVA Banco Frances Trading Up 2.9%

BBAR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

BBVA Banco Frances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter worth about $331,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBAR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

