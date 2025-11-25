BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%.
BBVA Banco Frances Trading Up 2.9%
BBAR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.
BBVA Banco Frances Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is 29.10%.
Institutional Trading of BBVA Banco Frances
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBAR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BBAR
BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BBVA Banco Frances
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Are Insiders Are Dumping Shares of Robinhood, Stryker, and Mercury Systems?
Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.