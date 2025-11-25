Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.19 and last traded at $114.5290. 14,394,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 16,148,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $111.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.