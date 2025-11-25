Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.92 and last traded at $103.1760. Approximately 10,509,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,561,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

