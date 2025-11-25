Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $32.48. 21,479,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 47,750,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

