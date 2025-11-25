United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.38 and last traded at $94.5620. Approximately 5,664,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,895,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,730,000 after purchasing an additional 372,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,594,713,000 after buying an additional 288,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,459,000 after buying an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after acquiring an additional 762,407 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.