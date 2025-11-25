Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.78 and last traded at $172.19. 18,931,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 14,712,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

Get Strategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.78.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. The trade was a 73.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,406,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,778,000 after purchasing an additional 383,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strategy by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,731,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Strategy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,062,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.