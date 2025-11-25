Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.18 and last traded at $75.05. 2,083,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,574,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 750.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,416.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 303,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,359,069.64. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,124 shares of company stock worth $6,344,328. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after buying an additional 818,104 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.0% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.