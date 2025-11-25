Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.42 and last traded at $106.9680. Approximately 20,147,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 18,578,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $852.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares in the company, valued at $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,160,621.25. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 151,013 shares of company stock worth $15,616,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collier Financial bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

