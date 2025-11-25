SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.33. 56,095,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 64,604,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $164,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $115,188,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

