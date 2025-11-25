USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $12.10. 5,997,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 5,578,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Rare Earth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.77.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth $38,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

