Reviewing Ford Motor (NYSE:F) & Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD)

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Volcon and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 Ford Motor 2 11 3 0 2.06

Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential downside of 9.68%. Given Ford Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Volcon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% Ford Motor 2.48% 11.94% 1.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Volcon and Ford Motor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million 44.44 -$45.51 million ($15.42) -0.32 Ford Motor $189.59 billion 0.28 $5.88 billion $1.16 11.34

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Volcon on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon



Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

