MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) & ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Financial Analysis

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) and MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ClearSign Technologies and MSC Industrial Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 MSC Industrial Direct 0 5 1 1 2.43

ClearSign Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.39%. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than MSC Industrial Direct.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and MSC Industrial Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies -203.65% -47.61% -39.34% MSC Industrial Direct 5.29% 15.21% 8.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and MSC Industrial Direct”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $2.15 million 18.65 -$5.30 million ($0.12) -6.28 MSC Industrial Direct $3.77 billion 1.31 $199.33 million $3.56 24.82

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSC Industrial Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats ClearSign Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong. The company's technologies include ClearSign core burner technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic or metal flame stabilizing structure; ClearSign core process burner technology that provides a direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; ClearSign core boiler burner technology; ClearSign core flaring burners that can be used individually, or in combination, to provide a flare product with extremely low nitrogen oxide emissions; and ClearSign eye flame sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers, and warehouses. The company serves individual machine shops, manufacturing companies, and government agencies. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

