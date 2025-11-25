Promising Space Stocks Worth Watching – November 25th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, Keysight Technologies, RTX, and AST SpaceMobile are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve building, launching, operating, or servicing spacecraft and space-related infrastructure — including satellite manufacturers and operators, launch providers, space-tourism firms, and companies providing sensors, ground systems, and space-derived data and services. Investors use the term to group firms exposed to the commercial and defense space economy and typically treat these as growth-oriented, often high-volatility investments influenced by long development cycles, technological risk, government contracts, and regulatory milestones. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

