ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 1.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $830.90 and last traded at $825.0490. 1,394,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,640,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $815.84.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley set a $1,315.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,234.00 to $1,253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.67.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.48, for a total transaction of $235,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,893.92. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,037. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $900.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $942.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.66%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.