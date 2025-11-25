Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 1.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $315.00. Moffett Nathanson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $328.83 and last traded at $323.44. Approximately 86,182,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 36,755,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.58.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. New Street Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

