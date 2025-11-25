Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vale stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. 24,891,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,333,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $371,778,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,534.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,810,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,908,000 after buying an additional 23,292,629 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vale by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,955,000 after buying an additional 19,500,437 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,532,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Vale by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 11,068,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

