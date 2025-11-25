Rep. Lisa C. McClain Unloads Shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SLB stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

SLB Stock Performance

SLB traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. 12,080,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,358,639. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

SLB Dividend Announcement

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the 1st quarter worth $169,232,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLB by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SLB by 48.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 9.6% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 493,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLB in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. The trade was a 27.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About SLB

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

