Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 4.6%

NVO stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.06. 29,329,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,067,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,016,000 after buying an additional 13,658,867 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 10,001,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,199,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $370,272,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

