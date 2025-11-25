Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of AMD stock traded down $8.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.14. 69,393,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,342,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after buying an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

