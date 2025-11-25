Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppFolio stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AppFolio stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $229.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.52. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $326.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total transaction of $453,139.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,654.70. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $712,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,054.80. This represents a 17.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $5,655,785. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,116.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 373.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in AppFolio by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.20.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

