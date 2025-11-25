ING Group (NYSE:ING) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ING Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ING Group Price Performance

ING traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 1,636,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ING Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ING Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ING Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ING Group during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

