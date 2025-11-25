Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BWX Technologies stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.82. 941,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $218.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

