Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clorox stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,041. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 567.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

