PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.110-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million-$492.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.2 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.240-0.250 EPS.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
PagerDuty stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.11, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. PagerDuty has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $21.98.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
