GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $14.04. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF shares last traded at $14.7060, with a volume of 20,601,715 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 8.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

