Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 2.590-2.67 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.6%

ADSK traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $294.43. 2,206,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,188. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.30.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

