Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 2.590-2.67 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Up 1.6%
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $294.43 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.30.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
