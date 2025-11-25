Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Trading Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133 and last traded at GBX 129. 139,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 171,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 350 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £84.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

