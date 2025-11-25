Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.6750. Approximately 2,721,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,513,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 20.04%. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

