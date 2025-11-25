UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Trading 9% Higher – Here’s Why

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.7250. 7,961,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 6,868,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UWMC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

UWM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,715,297.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,723,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,196,109.16. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,690,952 shares of company stock valued at $119,490,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $32,630,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 134.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 442,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 253,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in UWM by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

