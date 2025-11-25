Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading Up 22.7% – Still a Buy?

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 89,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 24,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of -0.65.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases.

