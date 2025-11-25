PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.24 and last traded at $126.0180, with a volume of 168836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $67,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,892,905.36. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.55, for a total transaction of $149,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,135.95. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,460 shares of company stock worth $2,546,968. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $42,224,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $36,685,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,825,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,936,000 after buying an additional 194,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $21,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

