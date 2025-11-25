Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 and last traded at GBX 0.15. 14,359,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,471,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15.

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The company has a market cap of £9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

