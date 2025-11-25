Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. The trade was a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

