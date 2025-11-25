Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.

Workday Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Workday stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.69. 5,020,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,182.48. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,674,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,328,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,052 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,761,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Workday by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,261,000 after buying an additional 198,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Workday by 61.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,981,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,197,000 after buying an additional 754,313 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

