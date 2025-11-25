NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. NetApp updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.010-2.110 EPS.

NetApp Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NTAP traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,726. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $315,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

