PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.0 million-$124.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.0 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.110-1.120 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Up 2.4%

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 64.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.