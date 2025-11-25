Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Embecta has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Embecta to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 1,136,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,458. Embecta has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $794.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

About Embecta

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.66 million. Embecta had a net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

