Nebius Group (NBIS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/24/2025 – Nebius Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Nebius Group is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Nebius Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – Nebius Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Nebius Group had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $206.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Nebius Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Nebius Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Nebius Group is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Nebius Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/14/2025 – Nebius Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Nebius Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Nebius Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

