Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 32,335 call options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 15,509 call options.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, Director Steven E. Voskuil bought 20,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 33,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,232. This represents a 143.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Steinour bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $99,562.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 48,175 shares in the company, valued at $715,880.50. This represents a 16.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $500,442. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 8.7%

BBWI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,245,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,433. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. New Street Research set a $26.00 price target on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

