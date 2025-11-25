AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Buys $38,048.48 in Stock

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 6,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $38,048.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,267.81. This trade represents a 16.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nicolas Finazzo purchased 1,707 shares of AerSale stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,224.93.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Nicolas Finazzo acquired 1,560 shares of AerSale stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $9,344.40.

Shares of ASLE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,031. AerSale Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). AerSale had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that AerSale Corporation will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASLE shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AerSale from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AerSale by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in AerSale by 45.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AerSale in the second quarter worth $66,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in AerSale by 251.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

