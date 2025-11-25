Timothy Horne Sells 942 Shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Horne sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $256,468.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,079.64. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.66. 92,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.59 and a twelve month high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Barclays increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

